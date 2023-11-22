Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

September 21:

Lydia Jones, 46, of Alciston, was found guilty of failing to give information to police relating to the identity of the driver of a Volkswagen vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on February 20. She was fined £660 and her driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

September 27:

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scales of Justice

Lee Hewett, 40, of Bourne Street, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 26. He also indicated a plea of guilty to threatening a person with an offensive weapon, in a public place at Prince William Parade, Eastbourne, on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on conditional bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Mayer, 57, of Enys Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an extreme pornographic image portraying an act of intercourse with an animal. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 20, 2022. He also indicated a plea of guilty to making 229 Category C still indecent images and three Category C indecent moving images of a child and guilty to making 28 Category B still indecent images and 31 Category B indecent moving images of a child at Eastbourne on, or before January 20 2022. He indicated a plea of guilty to making 45 Category A still indecent images and 77 Category A moving indecent images of a child at Eastbourne on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on unconditional bail.

William Webb, 60, of Cotswold Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Alfriston Road, Berwick, on June 5, while three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 106 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £961 and banned from driving for 25 months.

Alex Angell, 35, of Weald View, Tonbridge, Kent, pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers. The offence took place at Compton Street, Eastbourne, on June 9. He also pleaded guilty to failing without good cause to provide a sample for the purpose of ascertaining whether he had a Class 'A' drug in his system, at Eastbourne Custody Centre, on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until December 5 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Wayne Turner, 38, of Brazen Close, Newhaven, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Bexhill Road, Pevensey, on July 31, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 79 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance at Pevensey on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until November 22, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Nixon, 35, of Penrith Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 1. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and an alcohol treatment requirement. He was banned from driving for 17 months.

Lisa Davies, 52, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Colonnade Gardens, Eastbourne, on August 3. Sentencing was adjourned until December 18, for reports to be prepared. She was released on unconditional bail. Magistrates made an interim driving ban.

Nyala James, 18, of Fort Road, Newhaven, indicated a plea of guilty to causing damage to a window at Newhaven, on August 4. She also indicated guilty pleas to two charges of assaulting a police officer at Newhaven on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until November 22 for reports to be prepared.