Eastbourne assault: Victim targeted by 'two unknown men'

A man was left with serious injuries after an assault in Eastbourne, and the police have launched an investigation.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses following a ‘serious assault’ in the East Sussex town.

"It was reported a man was assaulted by two unknown men on Bourne Street between 8.20pm and 10.30pm on Sunday, July 27,” a police statement, on Sunday, August 4, read.

"He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and has since been discharged.

"Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage from the area is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1292 of 28/07.”

