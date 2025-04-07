Eastbourne: Boy, 13, arrested for attempted robbery following assault

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 16:21 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 17:52 BST
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenager was assaulted on board a bus in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police said a teenage boy was left with injuries ‘consistent with a stabbing’ following the incident on board the number 1 service.

The incident happened in Cornfield Road at about 7.40pm on Saturday, April 5.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, Sussex Police confirmed. He has been bailed, pending further enquiries.

Cornfield Road. Photo: Google Street View
Cornfield Road. Photo: Google Street View

A spokesperson for the police force said: “A teenage boy was approached by other teenage boys and was assaulted, near to the Co-op store.

“He sustained an injury consistent with a stabbing, and attended hospital. The injury was not life-threatening and he has since been discharged.”

The police force is appealing for witnesses to the incident, and said officers are conducting increased patrols in the town centre to provide reassurance.

The police spokesperson added: “Officers are aware of social media comments about this incident, and ask the public not to speculate about it online as this may jeopardise the ongoing investigation.

“Witnesses or anyone with further information should report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1234 of 05/04.”

