Sussex Police said emergency services were called to the incident in Southdown Avenue, at the junction of Malvern Way, at 3.30pm on Saturday, February 10.

Police added the victim, a 13-year-old boy from Hastings, reported being approached by two males not known to him. His coat was removed by one of the males while the other stabbed him in the groin area. They then waked off with two females.

Police and the ambulance service attended and the boy was taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his groin consistent with being stabbed. He has since been discharged, police added.

Sussex Police said following enquiries, a 15-year-old boy from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place. Another 15-year-old boy from Eastbourne was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place, police said.

They have both been released on conditional bail until May 13 while enquiries continue.

A 13-year-old boy from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of robbery but has since been released with no further action, police added.

Inspector Richard Breeze, of the Hastings Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we urge anyone with any information to report it to us. There continues to be an increased police presence in the area while we carry out enquiries.”