Police investigating the supply of Class B drugs executed a warrant in Maple Road, Eastbourne, at about 10am on Wednesday (February 19).

The Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) attended and discovered cannabis plants, Sussex Police confirmed.

Three suspects were arrested, and two have been charged, according to the force.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Eljohn Majika, 22, of no fixed address, was charged with cultivating cannabis plants.

“Klevis Kurtie, 22, of no fixed address, was also charged with cultivating cannabis plants.

Both men appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 20, and have been remanded in custody to appear at crown court for sentencing on 20 March, police added.

"A 29-year-old man, from Eastbourne, was arrested on suspicion of production of class B drugs and has been released on police bail, while enquiries continue,” the police spokesperson said.

“If you suspect or are aware of any properties where cannabis may be cultivated, Sussex Police encourage you to report it.

"You can do so online, by calling 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or through their website.”

1 . Cannabis plants discovered in police raid Photo from the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Cannabis plants discovered in police raid Photo from the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Cannabis plants discovered in police raid Photo from the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures