Sussex Police said they are investigating a collision in Eastbourne on Wednesday evening (July 26) in which a man died.

Police said emergency services were called to Upperton Road at around 7.50pm after a man in his 70s was struck by a car as he used a zebra crossing, near the junction with Ocklynge Road.

A police spokesperson said: “His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. As a result of this incident a number of arrests have taken place and an investigation is ongoing.

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Upperton Road, Eastbourne, on Wednesday evening, July 26. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, captured any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, or saw a dark-coloured saloon vehicle with a damaged windscreen in the area, is asked to contact [email protected], quoting Operation Broomfield.”