Police said emergency services were called to Upperton Road at around 7.50pm after a man in his 70s was struck by a car as he used a zebra crossing, near the junction with Ocklynge Road.
A police spokesperson said: “His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. As a result of this incident a number of arrests have taken place and an investigation is ongoing.
“Anyone who witnessed the collision, captured any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, or saw a dark-coloured saloon vehicle with a damaged windscreen in the area, is asked to contact [email protected], quoting Operation Broomfield.”
For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.