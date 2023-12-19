BREAKING

A defibrillator has been stolen from the front wall of a community centre in Eastbourne, Sussex Police have said.
The machine, worth up to £1,700, was taken from its case at Community Wise in Ocklynge Road, Eastbourne, overnight between Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16.

The defibrillator was later found discarded in a nearby garden.

Alex Stephen, from Eastbourne Area Community First Responders, said: "These pieces of equipment can costs up to £1700. But more important that that it could cost somebody's life."