Eastbourne community centre wall defibrillator stolen
A defibrillator has been stolen from the front wall of a community centre in Eastbourne, Sussex Police have said.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The machine, worth up to £1,700, was taken from its case at Community Wise in Ocklynge Road, Eastbourne, overnight between Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16.
The defibrillator was later found discarded in a nearby garden.
Alex Stephen, from Eastbourne Area Community First Responders, said: "These pieces of equipment can costs up to £1700. But more important that that it could cost somebody's life."