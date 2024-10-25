Eastbourne drink and drug driver sentenced over fatal crash near West Sussex village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drink and drug driver who caused a fatal collision near a village in West Sussex has been sentenced.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that Shaun Mulligan lost control of a Renault Master scaffolding van travelling westbound on the A281 near Henfield.

His vehicle struck a Suzuki Jimny driven by then 71-year-old Jennifer Allen travelling in the opposite direction, the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed that Ms Allen was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The scene of the collision near Henfield. Picture: Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Witnesses described smelling alcohol on Mulligan’s breath as he remained trapped in the wreckage.

“A test three hours after the collision revealed he was still nearly twice the legal alcohol limit.

“He later told officers he had a “glug” of vodka before driving.

"Empty vodka bottles were found inside Mulligan’s vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Mulligan, from Eastbourne, who caused a fatal collision near a village in West Sussex has been sentenced. Picture: Sussex Police

“Drink-driving is one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“At Lewes Crown Court on October 25, Mulligan, aged 48, of Seaside, Eastbourne, appeared for sentencing.

“He admitted causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit, and causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed drug limit.

“Mulligan was sentenced to five years in prison and was disqualified from driving for seven and a half years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police added that Mulligan was also tested for benzoylecgonine, the chemical breakdown of cocaine. He tested positive for 61 microgrammes (ugh) of the chemical per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50uhg of the chemical per litre of blood.

Speaking after the case, the family of Ms Allen said: “It is extremely difficult to convey the grief, the enormous sense of loss and the life changing turmoil caused when Jenny’s life was brutally ended by the selfish and reckless behaviour of a man who clearly had no concept of duty or responsibility whatsoever.

"So many people were better for having Jenny in their lives and we feel very fortunate to have benefited from her kind and gentle nature and we miss her every day."

Detective Sergeant Ian Foxton from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Yet again this is another case that demonstrates the devastating consequences of drink and drug driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Witnesses and footage showed Mulligan’s poor driving. He posed a serious risk not just to his own safety, but to every other road user.

"Tragically, this was evidenced when he lost control of his vehicle and caused a head-on collision.

"The fact Mulligan still thought he would be ok to drive, despite consuming vodka, is shocking.

"Our work to catch drink and drug drivers before they cause such harm to themselves and others, continues.”