A drug dealer with a history of violent offences has been jailed after being caught red-handed by police in Eastbourne, officers have said.

Police said Adrian Pendley, of no fixed address, claimed he was being framed by the police, despite being caught with a large quantity of Class A drugs in his hands.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The 34-year-old man appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Monday, March 6, and was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.

“The court heard that plain-clothed officers spotted what they believed to be a drugs deal taking place in Eastbourne town centre on January 26. This led to uniformed officers searching an address in the town, where Pendley was found holding a large quantity of drugs and a mobile phone.

Adrian Pendley, 34, of no fixed address. Picture from Sussex Police

“The drugs consisted of 31 small wraps of crack cocaine estimated to be worth £310, 12 wraps of heroin thought to be worth £120, and two large bundles of crack cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of £3,000.”

Pendley was subsequently arrested and charged with being in possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and was remanded in custody, according to police.

Chief inspector for Eastbourne Di Lewis said: “When Pendley was brought in for interview he said police had made everything up. He tried to dominate the interview, claiming that he was being framed and that there was no one to independently verify what the officers were saying.

“Pendley is a known offender who has made attempts to destroy evidence in the past. Thanks to the decisiveness and the quick actions of the officers who apprehended him in this case, we were able to gather strong evidence and present an overwhelming case to the court – so much so, Pendley ended up pleading guilty to both offences.

“This sentencing is a fantastic result – it reflects the harm caused by drugs in our community, and protects our local residents from a dangerous and intimidating offender.”

Police said Pendley was arrested at the address of a vulnerable person whose home was being used as a base to facilitate a County Lines drugs operation - known as cuckooing.

County Lines dealing is the sale of drugs from large urban areas, such as London, into smaller towns, such as Eastbourne. Dealers and customers are linked by mobile phone numbers, through which deals are conducted, according to officers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “They exploit vulnerable people, including children and those with mental health or addiction issues, by recruiting them to distribute the drugs. This is often referred to as ‘drug running’.”

If you suspect a property is being cuckooed, or have drug-related information, report it to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.

If you don't want to speak to the police directly, you can call the anonymous Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

