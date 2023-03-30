Police said Adrian Pendley, of no fixed address, claimed he was being framed by the police, despite being caught with a large quantity of Class A drugs in his hands.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The 34-year-old man appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Monday, March 6, and was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.
“The court heard that plain-clothed officers spotted what they believed to be a drugs deal taking place in Eastbourne town centre on January 26. This led to uniformed officers searching an address in the town, where Pendley was found holding a large quantity of drugs and a mobile phone.
“The drugs consisted of 31 small wraps of crack cocaine estimated to be worth £310, 12 wraps of heroin thought to be worth £120, and two large bundles of crack cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of £3,000.”
Pendley was subsequently arrested and charged with being in possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and was remanded in custody, according to police.
Chief inspector for Eastbourne Di Lewis said: “When Pendley was brought in for interview he said police had made everything up. He tried to dominate the interview, claiming that he was being framed and that there was no one to independently verify what the officers were saying.
“Pendley is a known offender who has made attempts to destroy evidence in the past. Thanks to the decisiveness and the quick actions of the officers who apprehended him in this case, we were able to gather strong evidence and present an overwhelming case to the court – so much so, Pendley ended up pleading guilty to both offences.
“This sentencing is a fantastic result – it reflects the harm caused by drugs in our community, and protects our local residents from a dangerous and intimidating offender.”
Police said Pendley was arrested at the address of a vulnerable person whose home was being used as a base to facilitate a County Lines drugs operation - known as cuckooing.