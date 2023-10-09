BREAKING
Eastbourne drug dealer jailed for the third time

A drug dealer who repeatedly supplied cocaine in the Eastbourne area has been jailed for the third time.
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:47 BST
Nigel Hollands was arrested in June 2022 after messages consistent with the supply of Class A drugs were found on another person’s phone.

Believing the messages came from Hollands’ phone, officers stopped and searched him in Beach Road, Eastbourne, and found him in possession of the phone in question.

He was arrested and released under investigation while enquiries were ongoing.

Nigel Hollands, 37, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to both offences when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on, August 18. Picture: Sussex PoliceNigel Hollands, 37, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to both offences when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on, August 18. Picture: Sussex Police
In July 2023, Hollands was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and acquiring / using / possessing criminal property.

Hollands, 37, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to both offences when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on, August 18.

On Friday, October 6, he was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison.

Investigating officer APS Johnson said: “This lengthy sentence is as a result of Hollands having two previous convictions for the supply of cocaine in the Eastbourne area.

“Despite previously being jailed for these offences, he continued to supply Class A drugs and has once again been caught.

“This result will disrupt the supply of cocaine in Eastbourne and shows we are determined to catch people who continue to offend and cause harm in our community.

“We hope this sends a message to others that we take the supply of drugs very seriously and are committed to putting drug dealers behind bars where they belong.”