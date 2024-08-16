Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following an Eastbourne collision in which three men died, police said.

The incident happened on February 13 2023.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The three men, all from the Berkshire area, were 21-year-old Daniel Davies, 32-year-old Jonny Day and 36-year-old Jon ‘Tommy’ Miller. They died after their vehicle was involved in a collision in Decoy Drive at around 10.40pm.

“A complex investigation was launched and Robbie Cook, 39, from Croxden Way in Eastbourne, was arrested three days later, on February 16, 2023.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Police said Cook has now been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of perverting the course of justice.

He is on conditional bail to appear before Hastings Magistrates' Court on September 25, police added.

Two other men who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been released with no further action taken, said police

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, of Sussex and Surrey’s Major Crime Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Daniel, Jonny and Tommy following the tragic events of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since that night, we have worked tirelessly to understand exactly what happened and provide them with the answers they deserve.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, while we now look ahead to the start of court proceedings.”