Eastbourne fatal collision: Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving
The incident happened on February 13 2023.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The three men, all from the Berkshire area, were 21-year-old Daniel Davies, 32-year-old Jonny Day and 36-year-old Jon ‘Tommy’ Miller. They died after their vehicle was involved in a collision in Decoy Drive at around 10.40pm.
“A complex investigation was launched and Robbie Cook, 39, from Croxden Way in Eastbourne, was arrested three days later, on February 16, 2023.”
Police said Cook has now been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of perverting the course of justice.
He is on conditional bail to appear before Hastings Magistrates' Court on September 25, police added.
Two other men who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been released with no further action taken, said police
Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, of Sussex and Surrey’s Major Crime Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Daniel, Jonny and Tommy following the tragic events of last year.
“Since that night, we have worked tirelessly to understand exactly what happened and provide them with the answers they deserve.
“Our enquiries are ongoing, while we now look ahead to the start of court proceedings.”