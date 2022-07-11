Eastbourne homes targeted by burglars

Sussex Police

Police said personal items including bank cards were stolen from a property off Pensford Drive in the early hours of the June 30.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Unknown individual/s have gained entry via an insecure rear door.”

A property off Park Avenue was also broken into between Wednesday, July 6, and Friday, July 8, according to officers.

The spokesperson said: “Unknown individual/s have smashed a side entry door to gain entry to the property.

"Although entry was gained, fortunately nothing was reported stolen.”

Residents are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101.