A former Eastbourne Hospital doctor who sexually assaulted a patient who he visited at her home after she had been discharged from hospital has been jailed, police have confirmed.

Police said that Simon Abraham, who worked at Eastbourne District General Hospital, contacted the woman in October 2020 after she had been treated for severe headaches.

He claimed that he had had a call from a colleague who was concerned about her condition and that he had been trained in specialist massage in India for two years, police said.

Police said that she agreed to his visit, but during the massage he sexually assaulted her. He left when a visitor came to the house, but continued to phone her. She contacted the hospital who advised her that they would investigate, but she should also contact police.

Picture by Sussex Police

DC Jo Gledhill said: "Abraham took advantage of the victim's pain, fraudulently accessing her patient details even though he wasn't officially treating her, and then visiting her when he finished work, claiming that he could massage her headache away.

"When he was arrested, he denied that it happened at all, but then asked for a further interview where he admitted going to her house, but did not sexually touch her.

"We will always take reports of this nature very seriously and specially trained officers will deal with your call. If you have been sexually assaulted, please contact us and we will investigate."

Abraham, 34, appeared at Chichester Crown Court on May 26 and was found guilty of sexual assault on a female after a trial lasting four days. He reappeared on Friday, July 14, when he was sentenced to 18 months in prison - nine months custodial and nine months on licence.