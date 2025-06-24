Eastbourne man arrested following assault and theft in Brighton

A man from Eastbourne has been arrested following a report of a theft and assault in Brighton.

Police said that officers responded to an incident following a report that a man had his wallet stolen and was assaulted on Bond Street, Brighton on Saturday, March 8 at around 11.15pm.

His wallet was later recovered; however, his money and cards were missing, police added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The suspect was described as wearing a blue Nike Tech fleece tracksuit, and he was accompanied by a second man.

“Following the incident, the men then left the scene in the direction of Church Street.

“On Thursday, March 20, a 32-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of common assault, theft and possession of a bladed article in a public place. He has since been released on bail while further enquiries remain ongoing.

“We believe there were many witnesses to the incident and are asking anyone who saw what happened to make a report to police. We also would like to speak with anyone who has CCTV in the area, as this could also assist further police enquiries.

“To make a report, contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1568 of 08/03.”