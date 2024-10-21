Eastbourne man arrested following ‘spree of offences’ including assault on an emergency worker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 42 year-old man from Eastbourne has been arrested following a ‘spree of offences’ including assault on an emergency worker.

Police said that officers secured 14 charges against a 42 year old man, Tom Marchant from Eastbourne during a National Business Crime Centre's (NBCC) Safer Business Action Week where local police and partners across the town join together to tackle business crime in communities.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “This follows a spree of offences committed by Marchant, including those of theft, going equipped for theft, theft from a number of local supermarkets and businesses, as well as being charged for an assault on emergency worker.”

Lead for business crime Chief Inspector Nicklin said: “Our robust police actions during the week shows our determination to continue making your communities a safe place to live where businesses can thrive.

“Sussex is a safe place to live and work, and we take reports of business crime seriously in Sussex so that it continues to be.

“We are already working with a number of business across the town with schemes such as ‘One Touch Reporting’, which allows businesses to report crime to Sussex Police without the need to repeat information, as well as the use of the DISC platform.

“If you're concerned or have information, you can report online or via 101.

“In an emergency always dial 999”.