Police were made aware of reports of the man acting ‘indecently’ on the beach in the early hours of Sunday (June 18) morning and are calling for witnesses.

In a statement Eastbourne Police said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses following reports of a male acting indecently on Eastbourne beach on Sunday the 18th of June.“A man has since been identified and arrested. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Police quoting 47230113098”