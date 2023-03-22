A 38-year-old man from Eastbourne has been jailed for selling fake tobacco and cigarettes from his shop but there’s an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Officers visited Little Convenience on Pevensey Road, owned by Nezar Shaban Hadi, on July 2 2019 with a specially trained tobacco detection dog. Although no tobacco was found, the dog gave an indication of tobacco around an empty toolbox found in a storage area, police say.

Following a second inspection a week later, police say hand rolling tobacco and cigarettes were found inside the toolbox and more tobacco products were found in a cardboard box behind it.

According to police, Trading Standards revisited the store in the August and found two pouches of illegal hand rolling tobacco. In the September, following a further inspection, a quantity of illegal cigarettes was discovered hidden in a hole in the wall behind the till.

Eastbourne man at large after being given jail sentence for selling fake cigarettes in shop (photo from Sussex Police)

Hadi, from Grove Road, was convicted at Hove Crown Court following an investigation. He was found guilty of two counts of breaching the Trade Marks Act and five counts of supplying tobacco in non-standardised packaging. Hadi was sentenced to one month’s immediate custody to run concurrently for each breach of the Trade Marks Act and one week’s custody, to run concurrently, for each of the remaining five counts.

According to police, he did not attend his trial and was convicted and sentenced in his absence. There is an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Sentencing Hadi to one month’s immediate custody, Recorder Brock said: “Mr Hadi had occupation of a small shop in 2019 that sold legal tobacco. It also sold illegal tobacco. He persisted with his criminality… Such sales were done for financial gain.

“There is a real risk to the health of people who smoke [the tobacco]. In all the circumstances, I consider this so serious that only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Andy Clooney, East Sussex Trading Standards team manager, said: “This conviction is another warning to those involved in the sale of counterfeit tobacco that we are committed to finding and prosecuting those who persist in this illegal activity.

“We take the supply of illegal tobacco very seriously and will do everything in our power to tackle this problem and protect our residents.”

Police say a forfeiture and destruction order was made for the tobacco seized. Hadi was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £9955.28.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nezar Hadi should contact Sussex Police by calling 101.

Information about illegal tobacco sales can be reported to the illegal tobacco helpline on 0300 999 6999 or online at www.stop-illegal-tobacco.co.uk

