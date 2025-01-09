Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Eastbourne man has been banned from several shops after stealing thousands of pounds worth of items, police have said.

Lee Parnaby, 32, has been convicted of 50 counts of shoplifting since March 2024, according to Sussex Police.

In a bid to prevent further offending, the police force applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against Parnaby, of Terminus Road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He appeared before Brighton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 7, charged with two counts of shoplifting.

Lee Parnaby. Photo: Sussex Police

"He pleaded guilty to both charges.”

At the hearing, the police force’s CBO application was granted by the court. Sussex Police said it lasts for five years and prohibits Parnaby from the following:

Entering any Co-Op store in East Sussex

Entering any Sainsbury’s store in East Sussex

Entering Marks and Spencer, Terminus Road, Eastbourne

Entering any Tesco store in Eastbourne

Entering Asda, The Crumbles, Eastbourne

Entering Morrisons, Grove Road, Eastbourne

Remaining on any retail premises within the county of Sussex after being asked to leave by the owner, any member of staff employed by that premises, or any security staff operating at that premises.

Inspector Sarah Taylor, from Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Lee Parnaby is a prolific offender who repeatedly targeted the same stores, causing distress and fear to staff and customers.

“Sussex Police will use every avenue available to deal with offenders like him. The CBO for Parnaby is a real success and serves to protect retailers in the longer term.

“We are committed to improving working relationships with local stores. Anyone choosing to offend in this way should know that if they do not take the support offered to address their behaviour, we will not hesitate in escalating matters to protect businesses in our county.”