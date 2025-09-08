Eastbourne man charged after police pursuit between Kent and Sussex

Two men, including a 21-year-old from Eastbourne, have been charged with multiple offences, following a police pursuit between Kent and Sussex.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers were alerted to a report of a Toyota Hilux with cloned plates being driven through Horam about 5.30pm on September 2.

The vehicle – confirmed stolen from Westham two days previously – was spotted and a pursuit ensued into Tunbridge Wells, Kent, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Command was led by the Kent Police Force Incident Manager, and officers from the Sussex Police Roads Policing Unit and Specialist Enforcement Unit used tactics to attempt to stop the Toyota.

Two men, including a 21-year-old from Eastbourne, have been charged following a police pursuit between Kent and Sussex.

“The vehicle was abandoned in Montacute Gardens, Tunbridge Wells, and the driver decamped, but was tracked by a Sussex Police Dog Unit and found hiding in a toilet cubicle of the nearby Sainsbury’s store.”

Detective Chief Inspector Cath O’Connor said: “This incident demonstrates how officers from neighbouring forces work together, often in fast-paced and dynamic situations, to keep the public safe from harm.

“I’d like to commend all staff and officers involved for bringing the pursuit to a safe and successful conclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While considerable damage was caused to a number of police vehicle and parked vehicle, thankfully no serious injuries were reported.”

The police spokesperson added: “Callum Bailey, 27, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop when required by police, driving without valid insurance and driving without a valid licence.

“He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court for trial on October 10.

“David Bird, 21, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis, two counts of driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of burglary and two counts of driving without valid insurance.

“He pleaded guilty to all offences at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 5 and has been remanded in custody for sentencing on October 3.”