Eastbourne man charged after selling fake designer goods online

An Eastbourne man who sold fake designer goods online has been ordered to pay more than £500 for charges dating back five years, East Sussex County Council has confirmed.

East Sussex County Council said Mark Limmer, 61, of Upton Road, told Brighton Magistrates’ Court that he was unaware of a summons to appear in court in 2021 before pleading guilty to all six charges under the Trade Marks Act 1994.

The council said East Sussex Trading Standards discovered the All Things Bling Facebook page in June 2020, which was selling branded items claiming to be from designers such as Louis Vuitton, Versace and Chanel.

In a test purchase, officers were able to buy a pair of Chanel branded sunglasses and a Versace branded lamp from the Facebook page, and an investigation identified the defendant and a storage unit in Eastbourne where a small number of counterfeit items were found, the council added.

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council added: “Mr Limmer was charged with six offences relating to counterfeit items for sale on Facebook and those found in the storage unit including a Louis Vuitton belt, Louis Vuitton shoes, a Hermes belt, Chanel sunglasses, a Versace lamp and a Chanel vase.

“After failing to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court in November 2021, a warrant was issued for his arrest and Mr Limmer appeared for sentencing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 26.

“He was ordered to pay a fine of £200, and £80 surcharge and £200 costs. The judge ordered all seized items to be destroyed.”

Cllr Penny di Cara, the county council’s lead member for economy, said: “This case has taken time to reach a conclusion but will hopefully send a message to anyone selling counterfeit goods in East Sussex that we will persevere to bring them to justice.

“The sale of counterfeit goods has a detrimental effect on genuine traders and manufacturers, as well as damaging consumer confidence.”