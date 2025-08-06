Eastbourne man charged with attempted murder

An Eastbourne man has been charged with attempted murder following an assault.

Sussex Police said they were called to College Road at 5.45am on Monday, August 4, to a report of ‘two men having been assaulted by a suspect armed with a hammer’.

Both victims were taken to hospital and have since been released, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A man has been charged with attempted murder, committing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place after two men were assaulted in College Road, Eastbourne.

"Elliott Moore, 33, of College Road, Eastbourne, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on Tuesday (August 5) and was remanded in custody to reappear at Lewes Crown Court on September 2.”

Detective Constable Mike Symons added: “This is a fast moving investigation and we have arrested and charged a man.

“We want to reassure the community that there is no risk to the wider public. We are asking any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Please report online or phone 101 if you have any information which could assist our investigation.”