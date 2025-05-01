Eastbourne man charged with criminal damage, assaults on emergency workers and thefts sentenced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man from Eastbourne charged with criminal damage, assaults on emergency workers and thefts has been sentenced.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that Shane Brett, 29, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on the April 25 charged with four counts of theft, two counts of criminal damage and two counts of assault of emergency worker.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “In March, Brett was arrested following a report of theft from a supermarket in Lewes, whilst being detained he assaulted an attending officer by using force against the officer when being directed not to re-enter the store, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A second assault on emergency worker occurred whilst being detained by police following a report of theft along Seaside Road in Eastbourne, whereby an officer was kicked to the face during the arrest.

A man from Eastbourne charged with criminal damage, assaults on emergency workers and thefts has been sentenced.

"He was also charged with three further counts of shoplifting, two of which occurred in Pevensey Bay Road, and Cornfield Road, Eastbourne.

"The offences of criminal damage which also occurred in March of 2025, saw Brett damage the rear windows of two marked police vehicles in Eastbourne, causing both vehicles to be removed from public service.

"At Court this week Brett pleaded guilty to all the offences, and was given a two month suspended sentence for 12 months, a 25 day community order which includes a rehabilitation activity requirement, and fines totalling £320.”