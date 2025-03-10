Eastbourne man charged with driving offences

Police have charged a man following an incident in Eastbourne on Sunday (March 9).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “At around 8.20pm, officers were made aware of a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they tracked to Willingdon Road.

"The vehicle was pursued to Larkspur Drive in Eastbourne, where the driver of the vehicle, a black Mercedes, collided into four parked vehicles.

"A taser was deployed and a man was arrested. Richard Martin, 56, from Dryden Walk, Eastbourne, has since been charged and remanded for driving whilst disqualified, possession of class A drugs, resisting arrest and driving without due care and attention.

"Additionally, he has been bailed for driving whilst over the prescribed limit of drugs.

"He was remanded in custody to appear before court on Tuesday 11 March.”

