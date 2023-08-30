BREAKING
Eastbourne man charged with five offences following police pursuit including helicopter

A 25-year-old man from Eastbourne has been charged with five offences after a police pursuit that included a helicopter, according to officers.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 30th Aug 2023, 17:36 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 17:40 BST

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The Citroen Picasso, which had already been drawn to police attention, was spotted by officers around 4.30pm on the A259 Pevensey Bay Road. A pursuit was authorised, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, but was aborted by ground-based units for the safety of other road users."

They added: “It was relocated a short time later in Dutchells Way, Eastbourne, following a call from a member of the public, with the occupants having decamped. A dog unit was deployed and soon after a 25-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested.”

The vehicle was recovered for forensic examination, police said.

Eastbourne police incidentEastbourne police incident
Eastbourne police incident

Police said Cameron Bailey of Foxglove Road has been charged with failure to stop, dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, and possession of cannabis following the police pursuit in the Pevensey and Eastbourne area on Monday afternoon (August 28).

Bailey appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court on August 30 and was remanded in custody, to appear before Lewes Crown Court on September 29, police added.

Anyone with information about the incident, including relevant dash cam footage or other related video, is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 933 of 28/08.