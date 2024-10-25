Eastbourne man convicted of drink-driving after driving on wrong side of the road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Eastbourne has been convicted of drink-driving after being seen driving on the wrong side of the road.

Police said that Jamin Gafoor, 37, a restaurateur, of Seaside Road, was stopped in the small hours of September 23 after being witnessed by officers driving his vehicle on the wrong side in Kings Drive, Eastbourne.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Gafoor was arrested after he failed a roadside breath test. He subsequently provided a sample on an evidential breath testing machine of 112 microgrammes (uhg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

"On Wednesday, October 9, he appeared at Hastings Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to driving with alcohol above legal limit, driving without a valid insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He was disqualified from driving for 28 months, and ordered to pay £114 surcharge, £85 court costs and to do 180 hours’ unpaid work."

PC Caden Miles said: “This again demonstrates the dangers of drink-driving and our continued commitment to enforcing and educating around the Fatal 5 driving offences under Operation Downsway.

“Gafoor was incredibly fortunate that his reckless behaviour did not cause a fatality that night. He risked not only his own safety, but also the safety of the public.

“I am pleased that another dangerous driver has been taken off our roads. We are determined to catch dangerous drivers, and this case should act as a warning to others about the dangers of drink driving in Sussex.”

Operation Downsway is the Force’s response to tackling the Fatal 5 driving offences, which include: careless driving, drink and drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone and speeding.

Residents in Sussex can report driving and road related offences to us online or by visiting Operation Crackdown. In an emergency or if you believe someone to be driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, call 999 immediately.