A man from Eastbourne who drove through a red light while under the influence of alcohol has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving.

Desley Nuptial, 39, of Parkfield Avenue, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving of another man in Ascot in September 2022, Thames Valley Police reported.

Nuptial – who was at twice the legal limit for alcohol – had three children in his car at the time of the collision, according to the police force.

Following a hearing at Reading Crown Court yesterday (June 3), Nuptial was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for five years and will have to take an extended re-test to regain his licence, police said.

“Nuptial drove through a red light at a crossroads, colliding with another Mercedes, which was being driven by Choudhary Ashraf, aged 40, from Maidenhead,” a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said.

“Tragically, Mr Ashraf died of his injuries at the scene.

“Just prior to the collision Nuptial drove past a property at a speed estimated at more than 70mph in a 40mph area.

“Nuptial had three children in his car and they all sustained injuries in the collision. [He] was arrested on the day of the collision.

“Following a lengthy investigation, Nuptial was charged on September 11, 2023.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Darren Brown of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit added: “The manner of Nuptial’s driving was absolutely shocking, and the fact he had children in his car as well exacerbated this.

“Tragically, as a direct result of him driving at speed, under the influence of alcohol and failing to stop at red traffic signals, he collided with Mr Ashraf’s vehicle and caused him injuries which resulted in his death.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of all of us remain with Mr Ashraf’s family and friends who have shown great dignity and patience while we brought this case to court.

“Driving while unfit through drink and speeding are two of the fatal four, and we will never tolerate such reckless behaviour on our roads.