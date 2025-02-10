Eastbourne man jailed for controlling and assaulting woman

An Eastbourne man who ‘subjected his victim to repeated and prolonged assaults’ has been jailed.

Police said that Joshua Crompton, 27, of Bedfordwell Road in Eastbourne, sought to control his victim’s behaviour through manipulation and repeated assaults between 2022 and December, 2024.

The victim, now a 21-year-old woman, reported the pattern of abuse to police on 20 December, 2024, a police spokesperson added.

The spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “She set out multiple instances of Crompton attempting to control her relationships with her friends and family, and fixated, paranoid behaviour that often led to violence.

“In March, 2023, Crompton held a knife to her throat and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

“The incident was one in a catalogue of assaults in private and in public.

“After reporting the abuse to police, the victim was on the phone to a police officer the next day when Crompton arrived at her home and attacked her.

“She fled to a business nearby and police attended, but Crompton had fled the scene.

“He was arrested shortly after and subsequently charged with four counts of intentional strangulation, three counts of assault and one count each of engaging in coercive/controlling behaviour, stalking, threatening a person with an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

“He was remanded in custody to await trial.

“At Lewes Crown Court on January 25, he pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of assault and criminal damage. Following consultation with the victim, the pleas were accepted and the remaining charges were ordered to lay on file.

“At the same court on February 7, Crompton was jailed for three years and given an indefinite restraining order.”

Detective Constable Tania Snashall, of Eastbourne’s Safeguarding Investigation Unit, said: “Crompton subjected his victim to repeated and prolonged assaults, which caused her to fear for her life.

“The effect this has had on her has been profound and long-lasting.

“I do not underestimate the bravery it took for her to report him to the police, but thanks to her he is now safely behind bars where he can cause no further harm.

“I hope this sentence allows her to begin to rebuild her life.”

If you are a victim of domestic violence, there are a range of discreet reporting mechanisms and support services for advice. To find out more, visit Advice about domestic abuse | Sussex Police