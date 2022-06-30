Eastbourne man jailed for hotel burglary and stealing from people while they were sleeping

Steven Greavey, of no fixed address, broke into the Hadleigh Hotel in Burlington Place on May 13. Once inside, police say he took numerous items including money and alcohol.

Police say the following day Greavey entered a nearby residential property and stole credit and debit cards belonging to the homeowners, who were asleep inside the house at the time.

According to police, Greavey used the stolen cards in a local shop and was later stopped and searched by police. The stolen cards were found and Greavey was arrested. During his arrest, he assaulted the arresting officer.

Steven Greavey jailed by police (photo by Sussex Police)

Police say further enquiries placed Greavey at the Hadleigh Hotel thanks to CCTV footage. Forensics also linked him to the second burglary at the residential address.

Greavey pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on June 21, police say.