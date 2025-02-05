Eastbourne man sentenced after drugs and firearm found

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 5th Feb 2025, 15:29 BST
A revolver, bullets and cocaine were found in a police search when an Eastbourne man was arrested for importing cannabis through Dover.

Daniel Rees, 51, of Hodcombe Close, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on January 30, Sussex Police confirmed.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “After 950 grams of herbal cannabis was intercepted at Dover, police searched Rees’ car and home on December 12 2023.

“They found cocaine in his car and during a search of the home he was then living in, in Anguilla Close, Eastbourne, they also found a revolver and ammunition hidden in a sock.

Daniel Rees was found guilty of improper importation of goods – namely Class B cannabis – into the UK, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of Class A drugs, namely cocaine, Sussex Police confirmed. Picture: Sussex Police

“He was found guilty of improper importation of goods – namely Class B cannabis – into the UK, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of Class A drugs, namely cocaine.”

Chief Inspector Simon Yates said: “This is an example of our ongoing work with partners to take weapons off our streets and take robust action against drugs and the anti-social impact they have on our communities.

"We work tirelessly with partners from the Violence Reduction Partnership and Border Force not only to keep drugs and weapons off the street, but to then work with offenders to re-educate and divert them away from these offences that cause considerable harm to the community.

"This sentence sends a clear message to others, this will not be tolerated."

