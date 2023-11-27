An Eastbourne man who threatened a driver with a machete has been jailed after DNA from his saliva was found at the scene.

Thomas Powell, 28, of Woburn Way, Eastbourne, has been sentenced to a total of two years and nine months in prison after he chased a vehicle and caused damage to it with a weapon.

On February 18, 2021, police received a report of a car driving aggressively trying to overtake another vehicle on Highfield Link, Eastbourne. The car was being driven by Powell, who shouted and signalled at the victim’s vehicle, flashing his car lights and beeping the horn, before throwing rubbish and debris at the victim’s car as he overtook it on the dual carriageway.

Police said that in an attempt to resolve the issue, the victim followed the car into Burwash Close where Powell exited his vehicle and verbally abused the victim.

Powell then retrieved a sheathed machete from the boot and struck the driver’s door frame, close to the victim’s head. As the victim drove away, Powell chased the car and smashed the nearside window with the weapon, police said.

Police said that saliva located on the victim’s car positively identified Thomas Powell as the suspect and he was arrested on 23 February on suspicion of affray, common assault, criminal damage, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.