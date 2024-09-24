Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Eastbourne man has been sentenced for the rape and sexual abuse of a girl in Sussex.

Keith Williams, 60, of Tintern Close, Eastbourne, was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison at Hove Crown Court on Friday (September 20).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Williams was found guilty after trial of four counts of rape of a girl under the age of 13.

"He was found guilty of one count of sexual assault by penetration, one count of sexual assault by touching, and one count of child cruelty.

"The girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been supported by specially trained officers.”

The incidents were reported to Sussex Police in May 2020 after the victim confided in a family member, who raised the alarm.

Detective Sergeant Nick Green, from the Eastbourne Safeguarding Investigations Unit, praised the victim for her courage to come forward.

He said: “Williams carried out heinous crimes that breached the trust of his victim.

“She showed tremendous bravery and courage to report her experience to police.

“We take all reports of rape and sexual assault seriously, and encourage victims to report their experience to police.

“We were determined to get justice for the victim and for other victims, to ensure that dangerous offenders are taken off our streets.”