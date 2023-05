A man from Eastbourne who was last seen sleeping rough on Brighton beach is wanted on recall to prison, police said.

Daniel Passmore, 29. Picture from Sussex Police

Officers said Daniel Passmore, 29, is sought on recall to prison having breached the terms of his release licence.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “He is from Eastbourne but was last seen sleeping rough on Brighton beach, near the pier, on May 6. Daniel is also known to have links to Dorking in Surrey.”

Anyone who sees Daniel or knows where he might be is asked to call 999. Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.