Eastbourne man who burgled two properties and fraudulently used stolen bank cards convicted

Nathan Higgins, 25, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and three counts of fraud at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 4 January.

Police received a report of a burglary at a property in Elms Avenue, Eastbourne, on 26 December 2023, in which a wallet containing two bank cards was stolen. The victim had then been informed by their bank that the cards had been used across the town. Higgins was captured on CCTV using the bank cards and later identified by a local officer, police added.

Police added that on, January 2 2024, police received a report of a burglary at La Piazza restaurant in Station Parade, Eastbourne. CCTV showed two people break into the premises and leave with multiple bottles of alcohol. The same officer identified Higgins in the footage.

Higgins was arrested on January 3 in relation to both matters.

While in custody, he was linked to a third offence in which cash and alcohol were reported stolen from the West Hill Tavern in Buckingham Place, Brighton on December 12 2023. Higgins was also identified in this CCTV footage and further arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He was subsequently charged with two counts of burglary and three counts of fraud by false representation.