Eastbourne man, who subjected young girl to 'multiple rapes', convicted after court trial
Keith Matthews, 60, of Tintern Close, subjected the girl to multiples rapes, and physical and sexual assaults, Sussex Police said.
A police spokesperson said: “The incidents were reported to Sussex Police after the victim confided in a family member, who raised the alarm.
“She was given support by specialist officers and our partners, while Matthews was arrested.
“He was subsequently charged with four counts of rape of a child, and one count each of assault by penetration of a child, sexual assault of a child and cruelty to a child.
“Following a five-day trial, he was found guilty by a jury at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, August 2. He has been remanded in custody to be sentenced at a court to be confirmed on September 20.”
Detective Sergeant Nick Green, of Eastbourne’s Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “The young victim in this investigation has shown incredible bravery in reporting these horrific crimes. She has provided evidence under extremely difficult circumstances and has shown such strength throughout the investigation.
“Thanks to her resilience, we have been able to secure this conviction.
“This has been a deeply upsetting case and I hope she can now start to rebuild her life, safe in the knowledge that Matthews now faces a significant custodial sentence.”