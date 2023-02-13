Eastbourne parents asked to talk to children following reports of anti-social behaviour

Eastbourne parents have been urged to talk to their children after police received a number of reports of anti-social behaviour by large groups of young people in the town centre, officers have said.

On Sunday, February 12, police said a dispersal order had been put in place for 48 hours to enable officers and PCSOs to direct anti-social behaviour out of the area.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Failure to comply can result in an arrest and a criminal conviction.

"Parents of young people are asked to have conversations with their children regarding anti-social behaviour and how this can impact the community.”

Police in Eastbourne town centre

Anyone with concerns is urged to call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency or crime in action.

