Eastbourne parents asked to talk to children following reports of anti-social behaviour

Eastbourne parents have been urged to talk to their children after police received a number of reports of anti-social behaviour by large groups of young people in the town centre, officers have said.

By Jacob Panons
40 minutes ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 10:07am

On Sunday, February 12, police said a dispersal order had been put in place for 48 hours to enable officers and PCSOs to direct anti-social behaviour out of the area.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Failure to comply can result in an arrest and a criminal conviction.

"Parents of young people are asked to have conversations with their children regarding anti-social behaviour and how this can impact the community.”

Police in Eastbourne town centre

Anyone with concerns is urged to call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency or crime in action.

Despite this incident, police received fewer reports of anti-social behaviour from the town centre in December compared to November.

Last month officers said there would be more patrols in Grove Road and Seaside following reports of anti-social behaviour and thefts in the area.

