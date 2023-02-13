Eastbourne parents asked to talk to children following reports of anti-social behaviour

On Sunday, February 12, police said a dispersal order had been put in place for 48 hours to enable officers and PCSOs to direct anti-social behaviour out of the area.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Failure to comply can result in an arrest and a criminal conviction.
"Parents of young people are asked to have conversations with their children regarding anti-social behaviour and how this can impact the community.”
Anyone with concerns is urged to call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency or crime in action.
Despite this incident, police received fewer reports of anti-social behaviour from the town centre in December compared to November.
Last month officers said there would be more patrols in Grove Road and Seaside following reports of anti-social behaviour and thefts in the area.