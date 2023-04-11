Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne Police conduct patrols following reports of drug use in town

Police have conducted a number of patrols following a small number of reports around drug use in and around the area of Junction Road car park area.

By Sam Pole
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:49 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST

In a statement, Eastbourne Police said: “Patrols will continue, as will our determination to catch offenders and disrupt the supply of drugs in #Eastbourne which cause so much harm in our communities.”

The patrols come after Sussex Police made multiple drug related arrests such as on March 30, a 34 year-old drug dealer with a history of violent offences was jailed and a 19-year-old man was jailed for his role in dealing class A and class B on March 16.

If you're concerned about drug-related crime in your area, have information about regular drug dealing or use, or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, please call the police on 101.

If it's an emergency, please call 999.

If you have a hearing or speech impairment, use the police’s textphone service on 18000.