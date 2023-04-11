Eastbourne Police conduct patrols following reports of drug use in town

Police have conducted a number of patrols following a small number of reports around drug use in and around the area of Junction Road car park area.

In a statement, Eastbourne Police said: “Patrols will continue, as will our determination to catch offenders and disrupt the supply of drugs in #Eastbourne which cause so much harm in our communities.”

If you're concerned about drug-related crime in your area, have information about regular drug dealing or use, or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, please call the police on 101.

If it's an emergency, please call 999.

