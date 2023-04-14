Eastbourne Police conduct patrols in town centre after reports of trespassing

Police have conducted a number of patrols this week in Eastbourne town centre after reports of trespassing on roofs in the town.

Officers were seen walking around both the Beacon shopping centre as well as the town centre itself.

In a statement, Eastbourne Police said: "This week officers have been out patrolling the local community in Eastbourne town centre.

"We were pleased to see that the Beacon Centre was busy with shoppers but that no anti-social behaviour was reported by local businesses during our patrols.

“We are aware that people have been spotted trespassing on roofs in the town centre and are working closely with local landlords to ensure that access to these areas is secured as soon as possible.

“Officers will continue to regularly pay attention to these areas, please let us know if you encounter any issues.