Eastbourne Police conduct patrols in town following reports of increased drug use

Police in Eastbourne have conducted patrols in North Street in the town following reports of increasing drug used in the area.

As part of a local problem solving file, PCSOs from the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team have been conducting a number of patrols in and around the area of North Street, Eastbourne following an increase in reports of both ASB (Anti-Social Behaviour) and drug use.

Eastbourne Police said: “Over the last few months as part of our continued work to tackle ASB, and drug use in the area and offer a high visibility Police presence, we are please to report we have seen a reduction in the number of reports received from residents in the area.

