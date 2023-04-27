Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne Police conduct patrols in town following reports of increased drug use

Police in Eastbourne have conducted patrols in North Street in the town following reports of increasing drug used in the area.

By Sam Pole
Published 27th Apr 2023, 17:59 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST
As part of a local problem solving file, PCSOs from the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team have been conducting a number of patrols in and around the area of North Street, Eastbourne following an increase in reports of both ASB (Anti-Social Behaviour) and drug use.

Eastbourne Police said: “Over the last few months as part of our continued work to tackle ASB, and drug use in the area and offer a high visibility Police presence, we are please to report we have seen a reduction in the number of reports received from residents in the area.

“Previously we were seeing a number of reports around both ASB including urinating in the area as well as frequent drug use - whilst this is a positive sign, we continue to give the area our attention and encourage residents to report any new incidents should problems reappear.”