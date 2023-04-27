Eastbourne Police conduct patrols in town following reports of increased drug use

As part of a local problem solving file, PCSOs from the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team have been conducting a number of patrols in and around the area of North Street, Eastbourne following an increase in reports of both ASB (Anti-Social Behaviour) and drug use.
Eastbourne Police said: “Over the last few months as part of our continued work to tackle ASB, and drug use in the area and offer a high visibility Police presence, we are please to report we have seen a reduction in the number of reports received from residents in the area.
“Previously we were seeing a number of reports around both ASB including urinating in the area as well as frequent drug use - whilst this is a positive sign, we continue to give the area our attention and encourage residents to report any new incidents should problems reappear.”