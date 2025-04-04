Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after a police incident in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police said the emergency services responded to a 'report of a man on a ledge' above a second-floor window of a property in Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, at around 7.20pm on Thursday, April 3.

"A road closure and cordon were put in place as a precaution after items were reported to have been thrown by the man, posing a hazard to the public," a police spokesperson said.

"A 31- year-old man, from Eastbourne, has since been safely arrested on suspicion of intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance, attempting to assault emergency workers and intentionally causing fear or provocation of violence or threatening behaviour. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police officers and firefighters have been pictured on Pevensey Road

"We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while the incident was ongoing."

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service had three vehicles at the scene on Thursday night.

A statement on Friday morning read: "We can confirm we were called to an incident on Pevensey Road, Eastbourne on the evening of April 3. The incident was handed over to Sussex Police."