The incident, which took place at a takeaway restaurant in Ivy Terrace, was reported to police at about 6.30pm on April 25.

The police force have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Police said: “Anyone who recognises him, or has any information that may help, please contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 1480 of 25/04.”