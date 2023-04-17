Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne Police issue dispersal order following reports of anti-social behaviour

Eastbourne Police issued a dispersal order following reports of anti-social behaviour in the town centre on Friday, April 14.

By Sam Pole
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:19 BST

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Police said: “Following reports of anti-social behaviour, and groups of youngsters causing a nuisance in the town centre late afternoon on Friday, a section 35 dispersal order was issued.

“A number of small groups were spoken to, and requested to leave the area and to not return under the order - Officers remained in the town centre during the course of the evening to prevent any further anti-social behaviour and disorder.

“As always, we continue to encourage residents and businesses to report where and when incidents are taking place, if you witness ASB each Friday and Saturday (6-10pm), you can contact Officers on designated ASB patrols by calling 07785 372050.

“Outside of the time continue to report incidents in your area online or to 101.

“Always 999 in an emergency.”