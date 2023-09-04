BREAKING
Eastbourne Police make number of arrests in the town for multiple offences

Eastbourne Police have made a number arrests over the weekend (September 2 and 3) for multiple offences.
By Sam Pole
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 15:13 BST

In a statement Eastbourne Police said: “A number of arrests made across Eastbourne in the last 48 hours, for offences including; stalking, assault, drug possession, drug driving and ABH.

“What is stalking?

“Stalking and harassment is when someone repeatedly behaves in a way that makes you feel scared, distressed or threatened; there are also different types of stalking and harassment, and anyone can be a victim.”