Eastbourne Police make number of arrests in the town for multiple offences
Eastbourne Police have made a number arrests over the weekend (September 2 and 3) for multiple offences.
In a statement Eastbourne Police said: “A number of arrests made across Eastbourne in the last 48 hours, for offences including; stalking, assault, drug possession, drug driving and ABH.
“What is stalking?
“Stalking and harassment is when someone repeatedly behaves in a way that makes you feel scared, distressed or threatened; there are also different types of stalking and harassment, and anyone can be a victim.”