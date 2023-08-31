Eastbourne police officer dismissed for inappropriate conduct with a colleague

A police officer has been dismissed after an investigation found that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a colleague.

A misconduct hearing was held at Sussex Police headquarters on Tuesday and Wednesday (August 29 and 30) in front of a panel led by an Independent Legally Qualified Chair (LQC).

The hearing was told that a junior female member of staff known as PC A had alleged that she had been sexually harassed by Detective Sergeant Jason Hoadley, who was her supervisor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officer, 52, who was based at Eastbourne, had sent her inappropriate messages on What’s App and had shown her unwanted attention in the form of kissing and touching while they were off duty at team social occasions.

Sussex Police

Once the allegations were made, the officer was moved away from the division and placed on restricted duties while an investigation took place. The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) who directed a local investigation should take place.

DS Hoadley was alleged to have breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct

The breaches were proven by the misconduct panel and it was determined that this amounted to gross misconduct. He was dismissed from the force and placed on the College of Policing Barred list which will prevent a return to policing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Petra Lazar, deputy head of Professional Standards said: “Sussex Police expects the highest personal and professional standards of anyone who works for us and the actions of this officer in this case fell short of those standards.

“We are ensuring that all staff are aware of appropriate professional boundaries and have invested in a comprehensive programme of cultural change towards challenging, reporting and tackling unethical or unprofessional behaviour.