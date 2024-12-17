Eastbourne Police say extra patrols at nighttime venues aim to keep women safe from unwanted advances or inappropriate behaviours

Eastbourne Police announced that additional patrols during the weekend of December 14-15 saw ‘Op Wave’ livery cars and officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team take to the town.

Sergeant Buck of the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Each weekend our dedicated cars and officers will be stopping outside of bars, late night pubs and clubs across the town, as well as carrying out foot patrols, aimed at helping women and girls, have a safe night out, without fear of unwanted sexual advances, threatening behaviour, or violence. Those who feel unsafe can come and speak to officers, report suspicious activities, and seek a safe space, whilst officers can then either speak to, or look to identify those involved at the time. Everyone has the right to feel safe on a night out, if you feel unsafe or have been threatened report it at the time to venue staff or police, always call 999 in an emergency.”