Eastbourne police seize vehicle during road patrols
Eastbourne officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted roadside checks in the town for offences including excess speed and mobile phone use.
The police force said it was ‘pleased to report no offences of this nature were identified’.
However, following stop checks, police seized a vehicle which revealed the driver held no driving licence or insurance, police said.
The driver was also reported for having tyres below required tread depth, according to the police force.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We continue to conduct regular road side checks for driving and ‘fatal 5’ offences across the district, and encourage residents to report any anti-social behaviour or road related offences to us at the time - all reports help to direct patrols and enforcement in areas which have seen an increase in or an increase in reporting of such offences.”