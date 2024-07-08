Police in Eastbourne seized a vehicle for several offences during roadside patrols over the weekend. Photo: Sussex Police

Police in Eastbourne seized a vehicle for several offences during roadside patrols over the weekend.

Eastbourne officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted roadside checks in the town for offences including excess speed and mobile phone use.

The police force said it was ‘pleased to report no offences of this nature were identified’.

However, following stop checks, police seized a vehicle which revealed the driver held no driving licence or insurance, police said.

The driver was also reported for having tyres below required tread depth, according to the police force.