Eastbourne Police seize vehicle in town after finding driver without insurance

Police in Eastbourne have seized a vehicle after the driver was found to not have insurance.

By Sam Pole
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:43 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 15:50 BST

In a statement, Eastbourne Police said: “Officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) were flagged down by a member of the public on Victoria Drive, Eastbourne just after 9am on Tuesday, May 2. They were told that the occupants of this vehicle were taking scrap metal from people's driveways.“The TEU located and stopped the vehicle nearby.

"On making enquiries, officers established that the occupants had permission to take the scrap metal found in the back of the van; however, they did not have a Waste Carrier's License, nor was the driver insured to drive it.“The vehicle was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, the driver reported for driving with no insurance, and both occupants reported for carrying waste without a licence.“You can check that the company you are using to collect scrap metal has a license online at https://orlo.uk/RdTtX

Police in Eastbourne have seized a vehicle after the driver was found to not have insurance.
Police in Eastbourne have seized a vehicle after the driver was found to not have insurance.