Eastbourne Police seize vehicle while on patrol

Eastbourne Police seized an uninsured vehicle driving ‘with not much control’ during a patrol in the town centre.

By Sam Pole
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:38 BST
Eastbourne Police seized an uninsured vehicle driving ‘with not much control’ during a patrol in the town centre.

Police offers were out on patrol in the town centre when they came across the vehicle.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Eastbourne Police said: “This week whilst patrolling the town centre we came across a vehicle towing a caravan trailer. The car was weaving down the road with not much control over the vehicle or the trailer. The driver had pulled over, blocking some of the roadway and was subsequently spoken to.“Checks were completed and it was found that the vehicle was not insured. The driver had recently bought the vehicle and had planned to drive back to his home address in London.“Due to the nature of the driving and lack of insurance the vehicle was seized and Traffic Offence Report (TOR) submitted for Use a Motor Vehicle on a Road with No Insurance.”