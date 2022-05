Police have issued a photo on the Eastbourne Police Twitter account.

Eastbourne Police said: “We would like to speak to this male in relation to the theft of items from The Loft in Station Street, #Eastbourne.

“On Saturday 30 April staff discovered a laptop and cash had been stolen.

Eastbourne Police said they would like to speak to this male. Picture: Eastbourne Police.

“Officers believe the man pictured may be able to help.”