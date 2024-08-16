Eastbourne rape: Police make third arrest as investigation continues; two suspects charged

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 14:23 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 14:52 BST
A third teenager has been arrested after a woman was raped on Eastbourne beach, police have said.

The victim has been ‘supported by specially trained officers’ following the attack, which ‘happened close to the bandstand’ in the early hours of Friday, August 9, police said.

A Sussex Police statement – updated on Friday, August 16 – read: “Naveed Muhamadi, 18, from Eastbourne, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday afternoon (August 15) and was remanded into custody.

"A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with rape in connection with the same incident and was remanded in custody after appearing at court on Monday (August 12).

The victim has been ‘supported by specially trained officers’ following the attack on Eastbourne beach

"They are next due to appear before crown court on Thursday, September 12.”

Police said another 18-year-old man has been arrested ‘on suspicion of aiding and abetting the rape of a woman’. He has been released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue, police said.

Police said detectives ‘continue to investigate’ the incident, and urged anyone with information to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Bagstone.