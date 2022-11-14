Eastbourne residents awoken to man trying to enter property through window

Officers said a male was seen attempting to enter a property off Southfields Road in the early hours of Wednesday, November 9.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Owners awoke to a male attempting to enter their downstairs window. After being noticed the male made off. Police were called and are investigating any lines of enquiry.”

Overnight on Sunday, November 6, a male described as wearing jogging bottoms and a dark hoodie, carrying a bottle in his hand, was seen on CCTV attempting to try garage doors in Compton Place Road, according to police.

Sussex Police

Officers said: “Fortunately no entry was gained to any garages and CCTV has been passed to the police for any lines of enquiry/identification.”

If you have been the victim of a burglary, please report it online or by calling 101 – always dial 999 in an emergency/burglary in action.

